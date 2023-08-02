Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale from August 5 to 9. Check deals on offer

Amazon has announced August 5 as the date on which the 2023 edition of its annual Great Freedom Festival Sale will begin, with August 9 being the last day. During the sale, buyers will be offered attractive discounts on smartphones, laptops, audio accessories, smart home devices, and other electronic gadgets. Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2023 will go on till August 9 (Reuters/Representational Image)

Early start for Prime members

As always, the sale will go live 24 hours in advance for members of Amazon Prime; for Prime subscribers, the festival will begin at 12am on August 24.

Bank offers

Customers using State Bank of India (SBI) cards can avail an instant discount of 10% on their purchases.

Deals

According to HT's sister publication Mint, which cited the sale's teaser page, the e-commerce giant will offer up to 75% off on laptops, earphones, smartwatches, while tablets from Apple and other manufacturers may come at a discount of 50%. Smart TVs, on the other hand, can be purchased at 60% off.

Gaming products, including Sony's PlayStation 5, may be priced at 50% of their current market rate.

Smartphones on sale

Smartphones, meanwhile, will be available at a discount of 40%. Some of these are: iPhone 14 (Apple), Nord 3 5G (OnePlus), 11R 5G (OnePlus), Galaxy M13 (Samsung), Galaxy S20 FE (Samsung), Narzo 60 5G (Realme), Neo 7 Pro (iQOO), Redmi 12, Razr 40 (Motorola), and more.

