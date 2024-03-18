MrBeast to host ‘biggest’ ever TV reality show: ‘1000 contestants, $5 million prize’:

YouTube star MrBeast is teaming up with Amazon's Prime Video for a reality competition, featuring a staggering 1000 contestants competing for a $5 million cash prize — believed to be the largest single payout ever in TV history. In November 2022, MrBeast made history by becoming the most subscribed YouTube creator globally. (MrBeast)

The YouTuber, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson and is famous for big-money giveaways, will serve as host and executive producer.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

ALSO READ- MrBeast survives seven days in an abandoned city in Croatia, documents his taxing experience

"Based on his already successful YouTube show, "Beast Games" is set to become the biggest reality competition series ever, with 1000 contestants competing for a $5 million cash prize, which will be the biggest single prize in the history of television and streaming," Amazon said.

"Beast Games" will premiere on Prime Video. The details of the nature of challenges to be streamed have not been disclosed.

ALSO READ- MrBeast asks Sam Altman not to make him ‘homeless’ after Sora launch: ‘Too late?’

Who is MrBeast?

1. Jimmy Donaldson, widely known as "MrBeast," is a prominent YouTube creator and entrepreneur.

2. In November 2022, MrBeast made history by becoming the most subscribed YouTube creator globally, boasting an impressive subscriber base exceeding 244 million.

3. Apart from his YouTube success, Donaldson is the founder of Feastables, a thriving chocolate and snack brand sold internationally, recognized as one of the fastest-growing consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands ever.

ALSO READ- How MrBeast is paying off the debt of Americans

'Want to prove Youtubers can succeed on other platforms'

“My goal is to make the greatest show possible and prove YouTubers and creators can succeed on other platforms,” said MrBeast, “Amazon gave me the creative control I need to try and make it happen. I hope to make the YouTube community proud.”