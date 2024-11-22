Chennai couple delivers baby at home with WhatsApp group advice

A Chennai couple’s announcement about the birth of their newborn led to an investigation by police. Reportedly, the couple used instructions from a WhatsApp group with over 1,000 people to home-deliver their infant instead of consulting a medical professional. The incident has further attracted the attention of social media users. Local health officials said that the Chennai mother and her newborn will be provided proper medical assistance. (Unsplash/freestocks, akurakuu)

What is the WhatsApp group for?

According to the Times of India (TOI), 36-year-old Manoharan, who works as an earthmover, and his 32-year-old wife Sukanya are part of a WhatsApp group called 'Home Birth Experiences.'

The group is reportedly filled with posts advising members how to deliver a baby at home, along with illustrations.

The couple decided to use this online platform to help deliver their third child; they already have two daughters, one of whom is eight and the other is four. When Sukanya became pregnant with the third child, the couple decided to skip medical check-ups and didn’t seek any throughout her pregnancy.

Even when Sukanya went into labour on November 17, the couple decided to take instructions and suggestions from the WhatsApp group instead of going to the hospital. Manoharan reportedly handled the delivery himself.

Who lodged a complaint against the couple?

The Public Health Officer of the area lodged a complaint against the couple at Kundrathur police station after the child's birth. The complaint states that Manoharan’s action has violated the prescribed medical safety regulations.

Following the complaints, the police questioned Manoharan, and during the investigation, they discovered his association with the WhatsApp group.

According to TOI, police stated that the group turned out to be a key factor behind the couple’s decision to deliver their baby at home without any professional help.

What happens now?

The local health officials spoke with Manoharan and explained the risks of relying on unverified online information. They added that his wife and newborn needed proper professional medical guidance.

The local health officer told the outlet that the mother and baby would receive necessary medical assistance.