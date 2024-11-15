Menu Explore
US man finds the owner of his favourite bakery is his birth mother: ‘A piece of me that was missing’

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Nov 15, 2024 07:33 PM IST

A man in the US discovered his birth mother owned a bakery he frequented. After 50 years, they reunited, now running the business together.

In a heartwarming turn of events, a man from South Shore, Chicago, has discovered that the bakery he regularly visited near his home is owned by none other than his birth mother, who had placed him for adoption almost 50 years ago. Vamarr Hunter, 50, who has long been curious about his biological roots, received the shock of a lifetime when he learned the bakery owner was his long-lost mother.

In the US, a man discovered his birth mother owned a bakery he frequented, reuniting after 50 years.(Representative image) (Unsplash)
(Representative image) (Unsplash)

A surprising discovery

Hunter, who found out about his adoption at the age of 35, had been searching for his mother ever since. His quest took a surprising turn in 2022 when he decided to submit a DNA sample for genetic testing. According to a report in The Washington Post, his test results eventually connected him to Lenore Lindsey, 67, the owner of "Give Me Some Sugah" bakery.

Gabriella Vargas, a California-based genetic genealogist, played a pivotal role in helping Hunter track down his birth mother. "He had a high match in his Ancestry matches, and it was easy to build the family tree and figure it out from there," Vargas explained.

The unexpected phone call

When Lindsey received the news, she was in the midst of recovering from breast cancer surgery and preparing for chemotherapy. Yet, despite her condition, she immediately called Hunter when she learned who he was.

"I was on the phone talking to my friend when a call came through from the bakery. I was like, 'Why is Give Me Some Sugah calling me?'" Hunter recalled. The moment they spoke, the connection was instant.

Lindsey, who did not initially recognise Hunter as one of her loyal customers, asked, "Is this Vamarr Hunter?" before the shock set in.

"When I knew who he was, we just started screaming on the phone. We were beside ourselves," said Lindsey. Hunter shared the same sentiment, calling the situation "crazy" and "unbelievable."

A long-awaited reunion

Lindsey was just 17 years old when she gave birth to Hunter in 1974. Due to financial struggles, she had no choice but to place her son for adoption. "It was heartbreaking. It was a difficult time for my family," she reflected.

Now, decades later, the pair are not only reunited but also business partners. Hunter is helping run the bakery alongside his mother, cherishing the time together. Looking ahead, he hopes to pass the business down to one of his children when he retires.

