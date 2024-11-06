US woman tries to sell her newborn baby for $150 on Facebook, arrested after shocking revelation

A woman from Texas, America, has been arrested after allegedly attempting to sell her newborn baby on Facebook just hours after giving birth. Juniper Bryson, aged 21, posted in an online adoption group seeking a family for her child, not disclosing that she was asking for financial compensation in return. The incident has left the community in shock, with several individuals and families initially expressing interest in adopting the baby, unaware of Bryson's demands for money. Woman in Texas was arrested for attempting to sell her newborn baby on Facebook. (Representative image) (Pixabay)

Facebook appeal and alarming conditions

Bryson, who recently gave birth to a son, posted a photo of the infant in a Facebook group titled "The birth mother is looking for adoptive parents." She expressed her willingness to travel to facilitate the adoption, but there was a catch. Along with her plea, she allegedly made it clear that she wanted money for the child, citing financial difficulties as her reason. The documents related to the case show that Bryson sought funds to help her move into an apartment and secure a job, or even for a down payment on a house. Her words, according to the charges, were:

"It’s not even like that, just enough to move into an apartment so I can work a job and get (my daughter) back, or a cheap down payment, or any car to get to different places to DoorDash. Nothing crazy at all."

This post, which shocked the adoption community, led to seven families expressing interest in adopting the child. One family, located 300 miles away, had even made plans to take the baby but backed out when Bryson reportedly asked for money before proceeding.

Request for money

According to a report by ABC, Bryson spoke to several people about adopting her baby, including a same-sex couple and a woman who was with her in the hospital. The same-sex couple even drove overnight from Louisiana to pick up the baby, but they pulled out when Bryson began demanding money.

The couple revealed that Bryson had initially requested $25 to pay for food delivery but later asked for $150. When the couple questioned the sudden demand, Bryson reportedly told them, "If the baby wasn't worth $200 to them, then screw all," as they headed back to Louisiana, leaving the situation even more troubling.

Wendy Williams’ involvement and the discovery

Among the families interested in adopting Bryson’s baby was a local woman named Wendy Williams. Williams, who had formed a close bond with Bryson during her pregnancy, had even accompanied her to the hospital during labour. However, things took a dark turn when Bryson allegedly started sending strange messages through her Facebook page. When Williams confronted Bryson, she was reportedly removed from the hospital.

Concerned about the welfare of the child, Williams contacted Child Protection Services (CPS) and alerted them to the situation.

"It was very heartbreaking, not just because we didn’t get a baby out of this, but because I think his safety is definitely above all," Williams said, reflecting the deep emotional impact of the situation.

Following an investigation, Juniper Bryson was arrested by local authorities.