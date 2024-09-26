Woman arrested at Disneyland for sneaking in kids without tickets, thrown out. Video viral

Disneyland is often called the happiest place on earth, but for one woman it quickly turned into a nightmare when she was kicked out of the theme park. The woman was arrested at Disney California Adventure Park and thrown out for not buying tickets for her daughters and sneaking them in. A video showing the woman being dragged out of Disneyland while her daughters cling to her and cry has gone viral on social media.(X/disneyscoopguy)

Watch the viral video here:

In the video, the woman can be seen handcuffed behind her back and taken away by the peace officers at Disneyland as her children scream for help. She can be heard yelling, "You're hurting me," as she is ushered out.

Disney security and local police surround her as she refuses to leave even as the other visitors to the park watch the shocking event.

"Tried to pass off kids as 2-year-olds"

The woman's daughters can be heard weeping and shouting for help as their mother is taken away while wearing Mickey Mouse ears.

The video, which has amassed over 134,000 views on X, is captioned "According to Anaheim Police the woman who was arrested at Disneyland yesterday allegedly tried to pass her children off as under 2 years old."

Entry fee for adults in Disneyland is $104 or ₹8,700 for one day while a ticket for children costs ₹8,000.

According to Disneyland policy, children under three do not need a ticket.

Police told local media that the unidentified woman has attempted to sneak her children into the theme park in the past.

Since she could not provide her children's tickets, she was arrested for trespassing but released later.

A Disneyland spokesperson said she was confronted by Disneyland security teams and asked to provide her tickets which she refused to do. When she did not comply, the called the local police.



This happens a lot at Disneyland

Disneyland has, in the past, seen several visitors who have tried to take their children inside the theme park without paying for their tickets.

In 2022, a woman tried to disguise her school-age child as a baby to avoid paying the admission price at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

She put her daughter in a stroller and covered her up so no one could see how old she was, in an attempt to pass her off as a baby. She was caught when the child jumped out of the stroller and began running once inside the park.