Girl asks 'KTR mama' to bring Disneyland to Hyderabad. Here's what the minister said

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao received a special request from a girl on X. The girl can be seen asking about Disneyland in Hyderabad. Since a video of her making this request was shared, it has gone viral on social media and even prompted KTR to reply. A girl asked KTR to bring Disneyland to Hyderabad. (Unsplash)

The clip was shared by X user Surendra Vinayakam. In the caption of the post, he wrote, "My daughter's request to KTR on Telangana Elections."

The clip shows the girl asking KTR about Disneyland. She says, "KTR mama (uncle) can you please bring Disneyland to Hyderabad?” When the minister saw the video, he reshared it and responded to it by saying, "Can’t promise beta but will try my best."

This post was shared on November 28. Since being shared, it has received more than three lakh views. The share also has over 4,000 likes and numerous comments. Many flocked to the comments section of the post to express their views on the clip. Several thought that the girl's question was adorable.

An individual wrote, "Such a cute request."

A second commented, "That was damn cute."

"Hahaha, that's a really awesome request. Disneyland or Universal Studios?" posted a third.

A fourth shared, "So cute. God bless this princess."

"Super adorable," added a fifth.