Disneyland runner collapses and dies at half-marathon race due to…

At the 2024 Disneyland Halloween Half Marathon, a runner and popular social media vlogger, Caleb Graves, 33, passed away shortly after crossing the finish line. (Image for Rep) After finishing the Disneyland Halloween Half Marathon, vlogger Caleb Graves, 33, collapsed and later died. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo(REUTERS)

Graves collapsed after completing the race on Sunday near the Anaheim, California, resort. Despite Emergency responders from Anaheim Fire & Rescue quickly provided aid and transported Graves to Anaheim Global Medical Center, he was pronounced dead approximately an hour later.

The Disneyland Halloween Half Marathon is part of Disney's runDisney program, which offers a series of athletic events at both Disneyland in California and Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

The weather during the marathon weekend was exceptionally hot, with temperatures soaring above 100 degrees. According to The Weather Channel, temperatures reached 110 degrees on Friday and 107 degrees on Sunday, the day of the race. Graves even revealed in his last posted TikTok video that he had passed out from heat exhaustion after walking his dog.

Disneyland mourns runner's tragic death

According to Sgt. Matt Sutter, public information officer for the Anaheim Police Department, said Graves was clutching his chest as he crossed the finish line around 7 a.m. local time. “The runner crossed the finish line. As soon as he did, one of the workers at the marathon noticed the gentleman was clutching his chest,” Sutter explained to Entertainment Weekly.

“They noticed he was going into cardiac arrest.”

Disneyland Resort spokesperson Jessica Good expressed the company's sorrow, “We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss, and our hearts are with Caleb’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Graves’ passing followed a TikTok video he posted the day before the race in which he shared a personal health scare. “I really hope I get through the race tomorrow morning,” he said at the end of the clip.

Graves was a litigation associate at the law firm Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, which represents technology companies. His passion for Disneyland earned him nearly 18,000 followers on TikTok, where he regularly posted content about the theme park and his experiences there.