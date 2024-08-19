Nick Jonas holds Priyanka Chopra close as they treat adorable daughter Malti to a day at Disneyland: Pics and video

Priyanka and Nick take Malti to Disneyland

Priyanka, Nick and little Malti rode together on a spinning tea cup ride in a video that was shared on a fan page. In a picture, Nick kept his arm around Priyanka's shoulder as they looked at something in the distance. Nick and Priyanka both wore casual shorts outfits and also appeared to take some of their security staff along for the outing.

Check out their pics and video:

Malti's latest pics from LA playdate

Priyanka, who often shares moments from her personal and professional life with her fans, recently left them delighted by posting adorable pictures of her daughter Maltie. This time, the little one was seen enjoying a sunny weekend with friends, including actor Preity Zinta's twins, Jai and Gia.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Priyanka shared a cute picture of Malti playing outdoors in Los Angeles. The photo showed the children having a great time together under the sun. Preity too took to Instagram Stories to repost the pictures.

Priyanka's upcoming projects

On the work front, Priyanka recently wrapped the shooting of her upcoming film The Bluff and shared a glimpse of the wrap-up bash featuring her family including Nick Jonas, Malti, mother Madhu Chopra and the cast of the film.

The Bluff, which is directed by Frank E Flowers, also features actor Karl Urban. It follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka. Apart from The Bluff, Priyanka will also be seen in Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. Nick, on the other hand, has been busy promoting his new film, The Good Half.