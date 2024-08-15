‘Oh my god’: Fans quote Malti Marie as daddy Nick Jonas kisses mommy Priyanka Chopra. Watch

Priyanka, Nick kiss

On Wednesday, Nick dropped a video on Instagram in which Priyanka can be seen happily posing for photographs while Nick is recording her. Then, the couple can be seen kissing each other and enjoying the happy moment. Along with the post, he wrote, "My forever date". Priyanka wore a green outfit while Nick chose formal wear.

As soon as he shared the post, fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, “Bro still has a crush on his wife (red heart emoji).” Another commented, “Jiju never disappoints us when it comes to treating her.” A third comment read, “mom and dad (red heart emoji),” while another echoed, “Best parents (heart eyes and red heart emojis).”

Fans quote Malti Marie

Nick also dropped a picture of him posing with Priyanka in the same outfits by the pool. He captioned it, “Date night for the Good Half premiere with my (red heart emoji).” The picture and video are from the day they attended the premiere of The Good Half together.

An Instagram user cheekily commented, “In the words of Malti Marie, ‘Oh My God (heart eyes and wow emojis).” Another wrote, ”Jiju is on fire this days (fire and red heart emojis)." “Alexa, play ’jealous' by Nick Jonas,” said another. “That’s my couple,” read a comment.

Priyanka and Nick got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

What's next for Priyanka?

Recently, Priyanka wrapped the shooting of her upcoming film The Bluff and shared a glimpse of the wrap-up featuring her family including Nick Jonas, Malti Marie, her mother Madhu Chopra and the cast of the film.

The Bluff, which is directed by Frank E Flowers, also features actor Karl Urban. The Bluff is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when the sins of her past catch up to her. Produced by Russo Brothers' banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios, the film promises to be a thrilling adventure.

Apart from The Bluff, Priyanka is also set to star in Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. On the other hand, Nick will be seen in The Good Half, a comedy-drama film, directed by Robert Schwartzman, which boasts a cast including Brittany Snow, David Arquette, Alexandra Shipp, Matt Walsh, and Elisabeth Shue.