Nick Jonas on if daughter Malti would follow in parents’ footsteps’; says Priyanka Chopra gave him notes for new film
Nick Jonas said that Priyanka Chopra watched an early cut of The Good Half and “gave some few tiny notes that went a long way”.
Singer-actor Nick Jonas praised his wife-actor Priyanka Chopra and revealed if their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas will follow in their footsteps. Ahead of the screening of Nick's upcoming film The Good Half, he told ET that Malti has a personality and was asked if she, too, would be part of the entertainment industry. (Also Read | Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra are lost in each other's eyes at The Good Half premiere in LA and it is too cute. Watch)
Nick talks about Malti following his and Priyanka's footsteps
When asked if Nick thinks Malti Marie Chopra Jonas will follow in her "mom and dad's footsteps", he said, "I mean, she could. She's certainly full of personality. We have both been working for so long, and we understand that this is a brilliant industry to be a part of. We are fortunate to have had the kind of careers we have had. But it also is a wild ride so. We want her to take her sweet time making that decision. We will be there to guide her every step of the way if she wants." Talking about Priyanka, he smiled and added that "she is so beautiful".
Priyanka helped Nick for The Good Half
Another media person asked Nick if Priyanka has watched the movie and if she is proud of him. "She saw an early cut of the movie about a year ago I think. She gave some few tiny notes that went a long way. She is obviously a brilliant actor and producer so I trust her opinion implicitly," Nick said.
When questioned about Malti saying "Oh my God", in a recent video, Nick added that parents need to be careful on what they say in front of their children as they "repeat everything". Recently, Nick shared a video on his Instagram in which Malti said, "Oh my God" before turning away from the camera. Nick captioned the post, "Lately".
About The Good Half
Nick's The Good Half is a comedy-drama film also starring Brittany Snow, David Arquette, Alexandra Shipp, Matt Walsh, and Elisabeth Shue. It is directed by Robert Schwartzman.
Priyanka's upcoming projects
Fans will see Priyanka in The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers. It also features actor Karl Urban. The Bluff is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when the sins of her past catch up to her. Produced by Russo Brothers' banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios, the film promises to be a thrilling adventure. Priyanka is also set to star in Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.