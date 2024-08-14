Nick Jonas on if daughter Malti would follow in parents’ footsteps’; says Priyanka Chopra gave him notes for new film

Nick talks about Malti following his and Priyanka's footsteps

When asked if Nick thinks Malti Marie Chopra Jonas will follow in her "mom and dad's footsteps", he said, "I mean, she could. She's certainly full of personality. We have both been working for so long, and we understand that this is a brilliant industry to be a part of. We are fortunate to have had the kind of careers we have had. But it also is a wild ride so. We want her to take her sweet time making that decision. We will be there to guide her every step of the way if she wants." Talking about Priyanka, he smiled and added that "she is so beautiful".

Priyanka helped Nick for The Good Half

Another media person asked Nick if Priyanka has watched the movie and if she is proud of him. "She saw an early cut of the movie about a year ago I think. She gave some few tiny notes that went a long way. She is obviously a brilliant actor and producer so I trust her opinion implicitly," Nick said.

When questioned about Malti saying "Oh my God", in a recent video, Nick added that parents need to be careful on what they say in front of their children as they "repeat everything". Recently, Nick shared a video on his Instagram in which Malti said, "Oh my God" before turning away from the camera. Nick captioned the post, "Lately".

About The Good Half

Nick's The Good Half is a comedy-drama film also starring Brittany Snow, David Arquette, Alexandra Shipp, Matt Walsh, and Elisabeth Shue. It is directed by Robert Schwartzman.

Priyanka's upcoming projects

Fans will see Priyanka in The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers. It also features actor Karl Urban. The Bluff is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when the sins of her past catch up to her. Produced by Russo Brothers' banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios, the film promises to be a thrilling adventure. Priyanka is also set to star in Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.