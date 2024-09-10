Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hit with huge property tax for their US residency

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing a hefty tax bill for their Montecito mansion, according to recent claims. The Sussexes purchased their lavish seven-bedroom home in California for an estimated £11 million four years ago. They were reportedly hit with a tax bill totalling £112,000 in 2023, which was paid in two instalments. At an Oprah Winfrey event, Meghan Markle described her current life with Prince Harry as a "chapter of joy". (Colombia Vice Presidency/Handout via REUTERS)(via REUTERS)

This isn’t the first time Sussexes has faced such a large property tax bill

According to The Sun, in 2022, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex paid £110,000 in property taxes, and in 2021, the amount was slightly less at £108,000 for their Montecito estate, located in an affluent neighbourhood in Santa Barbara County.

This hefty tax bill news comes as King Charles III's younger son is reportedly seeking advice from people “from his old life” on how to make a return to the UK and spend more time there.

Insiders suggest that Harry is exploring ways to stage a “comeback” from his relative exile in the United States. Increased time in the UK could potentially help him mend his strained relationship with his father, King Charles. The tension between the father and son has been a topic of public interest since Harry and Meghan stepped down from their royal duties in 2020.

Prince Harry now seeks a ‘rehabilitated’ role in Royal Family

Speculation has grown that the duke might consider a “rehabilitated” role within the royal family. However, sources close to the couple have indicated that neither Harry nor Meghan is seeking a permanent move back to the UK from their current home in California. It was also reported that Prince Harry is seeking an “apology” from his estranged brother, Prince William, who will act as an olive branch of the royal family.

Meanwhile, Over the weekend, the Duchess spoke about her life during an appearance at Oprah Winfrey’s book club event, held at Godmothers bookstore in Summerland, California. She referred to this period in her life as a “chapter of joy” and expressed the importance of gratitude and living with intention.

“My intentionality is to enjoy this chapter and be able to love through every piece of this as best we can,” Meghan said.

“The more you are able to look at your life and really, truly recognise and be able to be grateful for your life—you have to be grateful for all aspects of it.”