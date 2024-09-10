Kate Middelton ‘looks remarkably well’ in new video that shows her ‘personal’ side, expert says: ‘It’s worth noting…'

A royal expert has said Kate Middelton “looks remarkably well” in a new video that shows her “personal" side. Kate announced on Monday, September 9, that she has completed chemotherapy for her cancer. Kate Middelton ‘looks remarkably well’ in new video that shows her ‘personal’ side, expert says (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)(AP)

Former BBC royal correspondent Michael Cole praised Kate’s video as “moving, intimate, candid and bold.” “It’s a masterstroke really, we have never seen anything like that. We have never seen a Prince give his wife, a Princess, a kiss, when they’re going down a beach in Norfolk,” Cole said on GB News.

“Have you ever seen a family so in love, so happy together? I think it’s worth noting that even at the end of this long series of treatments, she looks remarkably well, even in the circumstances,” he continued.

Cole added, “It’s part home movie, it’s part Hollywood, it’s clever and glossy. It’s beautifully pulled off. We have intimate shots, probably by Prince William himself. It’s intimate, very personal and also keeps an eye on the big picture with people around the world also suffering this way. It’s remarkable and brilliantly pulled off. It will be very moving for a lot of people. A lot of people will relate to this and they will be so pleased to see her up and about.”

What did Kate Middelton say?

Kate said in the video that her focus now is to “stay cancer-free.” “Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes,” she said.

Kate added, “I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can. Despite all that has gone before, I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life.”

Kate is hoping to return to a few public engagements this year. She is expected to appear at the annual Remembrance Sunday service staged at the Cenotaph in Whitehall.