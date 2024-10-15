Kentucky woman allegedly chops mother in pieces to practise witchcraft, arrested after grisly discovery

In a chilling incident that has left many in shock, a 32-year-old woman from Kentucky, USA, has been arrested on allegations of killing her mother and dismembering her body. The woman, identified as Torilena Fields, reportedly scattered her mother’s remains both inside and outside their home, creating a horrifying scene. A Kentucky woman was arrested for allegedly killing her mother amid claims of witchcraft. (Unsplash)

According to reports, Torilena is accused of obstructing government work, tampering with physical evidence, and mistreating a corpse. Authorities have hinted that further charges could be added as the investigation progresses. Allegedly, the strained relationship between Torilena and her mother, Trudy Fields, stemmed from the daughter’s involvement in witchcraft practices, which reportedly worsened their bond.

Gruesome discovery by police

Kentucky State Police revealed that the investigation began when a man called the authorities last Wednesday, reporting the discovery of a mutilated body. The police were dispatched to the home on Brierly Ridge Road around noon. Upon their arrival, Torilena refused to cooperate, and officers had to investigate further.

It was in the backyard that police made the shocking discovery. Drag marks led them to a blood-stained mattress and the dismembered body of Trudy Fields. The unidentified caller, a property contractor, allegedly followed the marks to the gruesome scene, where he found Trudy’s remains lying in the grass.

Disturbing scene inside the house

The investigation took a more disturbing turn as officers explored the inside of the house. A blood-stained stick and additional body parts were found on the back veranda, further intensifying the horror. Police also found body parts reportedly cooked in a stainless steel pot inside the oven.

The contractor, who had last seen Trudy the previous day, claimed that she had called him for property-related work. He also alleged that Torilena’s witchcraft practices had contributed to tensions between mother and daughter, which likely culminated in this tragic incident.

Witchcraft allegations and police standoff

As the investigation unfolded, police had to use tear gas to force Torilena out of the house around 11 p.m., as she initially resisted arrest. When she emerged, blood was reportedly visible on her face, hands, and clothes. Authorities are still piecing together the details of this brutal murder, and Torilena remains in custody.