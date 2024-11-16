Canadian citizen sparks outrage with claim that Indian women fly to Canada for free births, citizenship at taxpayer cost

Amid growing diplomatic tensions between India and Canada, a viral video has added fuel to the fire, further igniting the ongoing debate about immigration and healthcare policies. The video, shared by Canadian user Chad Eros on X, claims that Canadian maternity wards are being flooded by pregnant Indian women who are flying to Canada to give birth and secure Canadian citizenship for their babies. This provocative statement has captured the attention of many, adding another layer to the already heated discourse surrounding the two nations. A Canadian man sparked debate with a viral video on pregnant Indian women flying to Canada to give birth. (X/@RealChadEros)

A heated rant over healthcare and citizenship

In his video, the Canadian citizen expresses frustration over what he perceives as an abuse of Canada’s healthcare system. He claims that these women are taking advantage of the country’s maternity services to ensure that their children are granted Canadian citizenship, all at the expense of Canadian taxpayers.

Chad goes on to share a personal story about his niece, who recently gave birth in a Canadian maternity ward. According to Chad, a nurse told his niece that the ward was full of foreign Indian women coming to Canada for the sole purpose of delivering their babies. Chad argues that while Canadian hospitals are obligated to provide care to all, these women are occupying valuable space in maternity wards that could be used by Canadian citizens.

Questions over healthcare overage

While acknowledging that the women in question likely do not have Canadian health coverage, Chad raises concerns about how they would be billed for their care. He questions whether it is possible to recover payments from these women once they return to India with their children.

Chad’s rant takes a broader turn when he suggests that the children born to these women will grow up to become Canadian citizens, later returning to Canada to sponsor their parents and extended family for immigration. This, according to Chad, creates a cycle that ultimately costs Canadian taxpayers.

The clip, which has amassed over 8 lakh views, has generated a flurry of comments, with many users expressing strong opinions on the matter. One user wrote, “This is a real problem that needs addressing,” while another stated, “It’s unfair for taxpayers to bear the cost of these practices.” Some users defended the practice, saying, “Every mother deserves good healthcare, regardless of nationality.”

Other commenters were more sceptical, with one remarking, “I don’t believe these claims without more evidence,” and another adding, “It’s easy to point fingers without considering the bigger picture of immigration and global mobility.” A user also pointed out, “The issue isn’t the women; it’s the policy that allows this to happen.”