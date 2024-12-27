Deer knocks over child at Japan’s Nara Park, video sparks debate. ‘Dumb parenting'

A video from Nara Deer Park in Japan has captured a startling moment when a deer unexpectedly headbutted a young child standing beside his father. The video begins with the father-son duo standing near the deer, seemingly enjoying their visit to the popular tourist destination known for its free-roaming animals. Without warning, the deer lunges forward, hitting the child with its head and causing him to fall to the ground. The deer then runs off, leaving the father rushing to lift his son. The video has since sparked discussions on social media about safety, with many calling out the parents. The child did not sustain any injuries.(Instagram/colintilini )

According to the caption accompanying the video, the child, named Quantum, did not sustain any injuries and was only momentarily shocked. The father reflected on the incident in the caption, advising others to be more cautious when visiting with children, especially since this was the second such encounter. “Look after your kids better than I did,” he candidly admitted, sharing the memory as a cautionary tale.

Take a look at the video:

The video ignited a debate on social media, with many users pointing fingers at the parents for their perceived negligence. One comment read, “That’s dumb parenting,” while others expressed concern about the lack of precautions in such an environment.

Another added, “Not the animal fault I blame that parent.”

A user wrote, “they are still wild animals never let the kids be too near them no matter how tame they might look.”

A comment read, “Who says Japanese deers are polite?”

A user quipped, “Stop thinking this Disney.”

Nara Park, known for its free-roaming deer that are considered sacred, is a popular tourist destination in Japan.

