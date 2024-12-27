MUMBAI: A 12-year-old boy was injured after being attacked by a German Shepherd dog in Ghatkopar East while he was on his way to a neigbourhood park with his friends. The father of the boy has alleged that the dog was not on a leash, due to which the owner could not pull it back it when it attacked the boy. 12-year-old mauled by German Shepherd; owner booked

The Pant Nagar police have registered a case against the dog owner, Abdul Karim Pradhan, under sections 125 (negligent action that endangers life or safety of others), 125 (a) and 291 (whoever negligently omits to take measures with any animal in his possession as is sufficient to guard against any danger to human life) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita along with 106 of the Maharashtra Police Act 9 (regarding a dog without a muzzle).

Complainant Amol Babasaheb Kirte, 47, who lives in Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar, Ghatkopar East, told the police that the incident occurred on Wednesday, when his son was on his way towards the BMC garden near their residence along with his friends. As they neared the dog, which was standing with its owner by the side of the road, it suddenly ran towards the boys and bit the 12-year-old on his left wrist and waist.

The people informed the child’s father about the attack, and he immediately rushed to the spot and took his son to the Rajawadi Hospital. The German Shepherd, meanwhile, was taken home by its owner without a safety leash, said sub-inspector Ravindra Gaikwad of the Pant Nagar police station.

He added that the boy was discharged from the hospital after treatment. “We have registered a case against the dog owner and issued him a notice of appearance. We are verifying whether he had obtained a dog licence from the BMC veterinary department and whether he was following the BMC guidelines on dog ownership or not,” he said.