Why is Christmas in Japan celebrated like another Valentine’s Day?

As the festive season approaches, Japan is buzzing with preparations for Christmas. Unlike the traditional family gatherings in Western cultures, Christmas in Japan has become a special occasion for couples. The holiday, though not rooted in religious traditions, has evolved into a romantic celebration akin to Valentine’s Day. Many couples enjoy a special date on Christmas Eve, taking in the twinkling lights, dining at fancy restaurants, and staying at luxurious hotels. Many couples in Japan enjoy a special date on Christmas Eve.(MetaAI)

While Christmas in Japan is not a religious event for the majority of the population, it has been embraced in full spirit. Christianity was introduced to Japan in the 16th century, but it wasn’t until after World War II that American culture began influencing Japanese celebrations. According to Roy Starrs, an associate professor at the University of Otago, Christmas in Japan has evolved into a pop-cultural event characterised by bright lights, Santa Claus decorations, and Christmas cakes.

Second Valentine’s Day

For university student Sumire Sekino, one of her most memorable Christmases was spent with her boyfriend, exploring some of Tokyo’s most iconic date spots, reported CNN. The day began with a visit to TeamLab, an immersive and Instagram-friendly digital art installation. Later, they went up to Shibuya Sky, an observation deck offering panoramic views of the city. “It was only our first month together, so we were still nervous. But I had so much fun going to these places with him for the first time,” says Sekino.

Similarly, Akao Takao, 19, recalls his own memorable Christmas experience, which included viewing dazzling light displays and enjoying a cosy cup of hot chocolate with his girlfriend. “I had a wonderful experience,” he says.

Japanese couples often exchange gifts, visit German-style Christmas markets, and dine in fancy restaurants, making Christmas a romantic occasion. For some, the holiday is even the perfect setting for a marriage proposal. “The couple may also exchange gifts, visit an exotic German-style Christmas market, and end the evening in a fancy French or Italian restaurant. And after all that, the mood may be exactly right for a marriage proposal!” says Starrs.

While the older generation used to celebrate with extravagant displays, such as luxury hotels and champagne, the younger generation is looking for more affordable ways to enjoy the season. Due to rising living costs and the depreciation of the yen, many young couples are opting for more budget-friendly celebrations. Inoue Shogo, 23, explains, “Since the Western food gets more expensive, as everyone seeks for a Christmas dinner, we opt for a cheaper version which is usually Japanese food.”

University students like Yuhi Hasegawa, 19, also prefer more relaxed activities. He and his girlfriend visited Enoshima last year to enjoy the festive lights and scenic views. “We should value the time with our partner. Instead of spending money on fancy restaurants or luxury cosmetics, staying home, watching ‘First Love’ (a Netflix love series), and finding true love might be the perfect solution,” says Hasegawa.