Celebrity hippo Moo Deng receives 2.48 crore Christmas gift from Ethereum co-founder

Moo Deng, a pygmy hippopotamus and a star attraction at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Thailand, received a remarkable Christmas gift from Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin. The Russian-Canadian crypto mogul donated 10 million Thai baht ( ₹2.48 crore) to the zoo, becoming her official sponsor. Canadian cryptocurrency mogul Vitalik Buterin donated over ₹ 2.48 crore to become celebrity hippo Moo Deng's “adoptive father.(X/@VitalikButerin)

In a Facebook post on December 26, the Chonburi-based zoo expressed gratitude to Buterin for his contribution under their wildlife sponsorship programme. The initiative enables donors to “adopt” animals by funding their food, medical care, and overall maintenance. The zoo also shared a letter penned by Buterin addressed to its director.

Following his visit to the zoo in November, Buterin praised its dedication to animal welfare, education, and outreach. He stated, “This could not have happened without the warmth and kindness of Thailand and our Thai organisers.”

The Ethereum co-founder explained that his donation was a gesture of appreciation to Thailand after several successful Ethereum events in the country, including the Devcon Sea blockchain conference in November, reported The Star. “What better way to do that than through a Christmas present to someone who is dear to all Thai people, Moo Deng, and who has become one of the most unexpected and important Thai celebrities on the world stage,” he added.

Buterin further noted that the donation also aimed to support Moo Deng’s companions, Kha Moo and the Gang, along with the zoo’s staff. The financial contribution will be disbursed in two equal installments, with the first made on December 26 and the second to follow later.

Moo Deng named in the 'most stylish people of 2024’ list

Moo Deng, whose name translates to “bouncing pig” in Thai, emerged as one of 2024's most captivating global icons, captivating audiences worldwide with her charisma and creativity. From starring in viral videos that garnered millions of views to gracing the pages of The New York Times as one of the “63 Most Stylish People of 2024,” she made an indelible mark on both pop culture and the fashion world.

Vitalik Buterin, 30, is a prominent figure in the cryptocurrency world. Ethereum, the blockchain platform he co-founded, facilitates various applications like NFTs, decentralised finance, and crypto gaming. He also leads the Ethereum Foundation, a non-profit organisation focused on the ecosystem’s growth, which has operated out of Singapore since 2016.

Buterin spent eight months in Singapore during the pandemic and frequently visits the region, further solidifying his ties to Southeast Asia.