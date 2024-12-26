From Moo Deng to Bado Badi: Top 6 viral moments of 2024 that took internet by storm

The year 2024 saw a flurry of viral moments and memorable memes that amused and delighted social media users. As the year comes to an end, here's a look at the most popular viral moments of the year. Moo Deng became internet's favourite hippo while Pakistani singer Chahat Fateh Ali Khan gave us "Bado Badi".(X)

The Turkish shooter

The Paris Olympics gave us many memorable moments and one of them was the Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikec who took part in the competition without any of the specialised gear. All he brought with him was an overwhelming dose of charisma and sheer confidence. Shooting with his other hand in the pocket, his pose set off many 'hitman' memes.

Moo Deng, the hippo hero

A pygmy hippo at a Thailand zoo became the apple of everyone's eye as Moo Deng rose to overnight fame unlike any other viral animal online. Videos of her waddling around her enclosure, playfully pestering her mother, and nibbling on her handlers' knees quickly went viral on TikTok. She has now joined the ranks of internet-famous animals, alongside icons like Grumpy Cat and Keyboard Cat.

'Very demure, very mindful'

Beauty influencer Jools Lebron ignited this viral trend with a TikTok video featuring a flawless makeup look. In the clip, she described herself as "very demure, very mindful," explaining the phrase as representing mindfulness, modesty, and thoughtfulness toward oneself and others. The phrase rapidly gained traction across platforms, turning into a social media sensation.

Bado Badi

British-Pakistani artist Chahat Fateh Ali Khan's hilarious rendition of the song Akh Lari Bado-Badi by Pakistani playback singer Noor Jehan was so bad that it was good. The song became an internet sensation inspiring Instagram reels and a flood of memes using the song's lyrics as templates.

Just a 'Chill Guy'

The ‘Chill Guy' meme flooded the internet in the last months of the year with almost everyone sharing the illustration of the dog in a grey sweater, rolled-up blue jeans and red sneakers to show their effortless vibe.

This creation is the brainchild of artist Philip Banks, who first introduced the character on Instagram on October 4, 2023. Explaining the concept, Banks shared, “My new character. The whole idea is he's a chill guy who lowkey doesn't give a (expletive).”

"Aha tamatar"

A catchy song, "Aha tamatar bade mazedaar," featuring an animated cat dancing to the tune, went viral during the summer. Originally a children's rhyme, it gained attention on social media as users began incorporating the audio into their posts. One user even shared an edited video of the K-pop group BTS dancing to the song, which sparked a larger trend.