Still don’t know who Moo Deng is? Hippo that’s on ‘most stylish people of 2024’ list

In a year dominated by unexpected headlines, a four-month-old Pygmy Hippopotamus named Moo Deng has become one of 2024’s most captivating global icons. From starring in viral videos to landing on The New York Times’ (NYT) “63 Most Stylish People of 2024” list, Moo Deng’s meteoric rise to fame has left many amused, bewildered, and thoroughly charmed. Whether biting, squealing, or simply basking in her adorableness, the tiny hippo has conquered hearts worldwide, becoming an unlikely face of style and individuality. Moo Deng, a pygmy hippo from Khao Kheow Open Zoo, captured the hearts of millions online. (Instagram/@ernestopesto)

Born in early 2024, Moo Deng gained attention almost immediately when videos of her playful antics went viral on social media. Her expressive personality and seemingly boundless energy endeared her to millions, with fans spanning across continents. As her popularity surged, Moo Deng became a symbol of joy and spontaneity in an otherwise chaotic world.

Her inclusion in NYT’s yearly list of most stylish people has only cemented her status as a cultural phenomenon. Released on December 5, the list featured an eclectic mix of names, including celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow, influencers such as Campbell Puckett (who gained notoriety after her husband’s affectionate nickname for her, “pookie,” went viral), and even unconventional choices like the Seine River in France and New York City’s mascot, Ellie the Elephant.

NYT justified Moo Deng’s place on the list with a succinct caption: “She bit. She screamed. She conquered hearts the world over.” Despite the list’s subjective nature, as highlighted by NYT fashion news editor Anthony Rotunno, Moo Deng’s inclusion sparked debate online. Many netizens questioned how a baby hippo could represent style, while others embraced the whimsy of her selection, proving yet again that her charm transcends conventional boundaries.

Critics of the list were vocal, with one Instagram user, @natsturzl, commenting, “You’re not a stylish person if you’re professionally dressed by a team of stylists.” Others pointed out the dominance of celebrities on the list, while some questioned whether the selections were intended as satire.

Moo Deng rose to fame

Atthapon Nundee, a 31-year-old zookeeper at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Thailand, shared videos of all the animals under his care on social media during the pandemic. While tourists helped boost Moo Deng’s online popularity, her lively personality also played a significant role in her rise to fame. “The moment I saw Moo-Deng born, I set a goal to make her famous, but I never expected it would spread abroad. I thought she could be famous in Thailand but not internationally,” he told The Guardian. Atthapon added that Moo Deng’s playful nature perfectly matched her nickname, ‘bouncy’. Her siblings, named after various pork dishes, included her half-sister Moo Wan (Thai sweet pork), her other half-sister Pha Lor (pork belly stew), and her brother Moo Tun (stewed pork).

In just a few short months, Moo Deng has gone from a lovable zoo attraction to a global star, sparking conversations about style, individuality, and the unpredictable nature of viral fame. Whether she’s squealing in delight or playfully chomping on a piece of fruit, Moo Deng has undoubtedly captured 2024’s imagination in a way few others have.

