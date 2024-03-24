Gurgaon CEO reacts to 5-star hotel paying intern 2,000: ‘Khoon choose rahein hain’

Rajesh Sawhney, the founder and CEO of GSF Accelerator, criticised a 5-star hotel in Gurgaon on X after learning about the stipend provided to an intern. After speaking with an intern and learning that he was being paid ₹2,000 per month, Sawhney took to the microblogging platform to share his thoughts. The man shared his 'disgust' over the stipend which was being given to the intern. (Pixabay)

"Went for a startup meetup at Le Meridian in Gurugram. A young lobby manager approached me with the intent to help…we got chatting a bit. This boy is from Dehradoon, a graduate from the local catering college and interning for the last three months. Le Meridian pays him just ₹2000/- per month. This is disgusting. How can he even survive this amount in Gurugram?" Rajesh Sawhney wrote in his tweet. (Also Read: PepsiCo ex-CEO Indra Nooyi's advice for Indian students in US: Be ‘watchful’. Video)

Take a look at his tweet here:

This post was shared on March 22. Since being posted, it has garnered more than two lakh views. The share also has close to 1,000 likes and numerous comments. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post and expressed their reactions. (Also Read: ‘Kotak was a start-up in 1985’: Uday Kotak reflects on ‘middle-class’ beginning)

An individual wrote, "Many are interning for free in industries like retail; many startups just pay travel expenses. Welcome to internship reality in India."

A second added, "Absolutely shameless! This is ridiculously below minimum wage. Internship or not. This explains why service levels across hotels have plunged. It's not the boy's fault. It's the hotels."

"This salary is a sure violation of labour laws minimum daily wage requirements unless he is being cheated in the name of training," commented a third.

A fourth shared,"This is what happens in a nation with extreme availability of labour and hardly sufficient jobs. Exploitation is the name of the game, especially in sectors that do not have any labour laws to protect those who work. Complaints fall on deaf ears in a rigged system, so it's super sad."