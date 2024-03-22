 ‘Kotak was a start-up in 1985’: Uday Kotak reflects on ‘middle-class’ beginning - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

‘Kotak was a start-up in 1985’: Uday Kotak reflects on ‘middle-class’ beginning

ByHT News Desk
Mar 22, 2024 12:24 PM IST

Uday Kotak said that he sees the company as his family, adding, “It is like a joint family.

Kotak Mahindra Bank founder Uday Kotak said that the bank was a start-up back in 1985 when it began operations with a modest sum of 30 lakh. Talking to Business Today, the banker talked about the financial institution’s humble origin and earlier years. Most employees at the bank then had middle class background and it was the value system that kept them together, he said.

Uday Kotak, Founder, MD and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, said that most employees at the bank in the beginning had middle class background and it was the value system that kept them together.(HT Photo)
Uday Kotak, Founder, MD and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, said that most employees at the bank in the beginning had middle class background and it was the value system that kept them together.(HT Photo)

Read more: Reddit CEO Steve Huffman on IPO debut: ‘Best investors of my company are…’

Uday Kotak said, “A lot of Kotak-ites started with strong middle class values and that really kept us all together. We didn't start as highflying. Kotak [in] 1985 was a start-up in today's world. And we started in a bootstrap manner. Raised a little bit of capital, a total of 30 lakh. Therefore the whole concept of entrepreneurship was at the core of who we are. We combined that with the need for professionalism and we actually coined the phrase ‘professional entrepreneur’. That is something which we deeply believe in and that is seeped into the culture."

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Read more: Paytm's former employees are now running 22 startups worth over 10,000 crore: Report

Uday Kotak said that he sees the company as his family, adding, “It is like a joint family. When I was born, I was born in a home with 63 family members and one kitchen. So, the concept of living with family, cousins, uncles, aunts, how do you make sure that you live together at the same time you pursue your own goals and interests.”

Talking about global banks, he said, “If you go back to the history of successful financial institutions, whether it's a JP Morgan or a Goldman Sachs or Morgan Stanley or a Merrill Lynch, which is now of course part of Bank of America, all these were family names started by individuals and families. Most of the individuals are gone but the institutions have remained.”

Read more: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's Reddit stake rises over $200 million after IPO. It is now worth…

“When you're putting your name on the line you're saying ‘I'm ready to commit my reputation to this institution’. That's what we did on day one. Now, of course, the brand Kotak belongs to the institution, and it is extremely important for the board and the management to nurture and protect the brand and reputation over everything else," he explained.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / ‘Kotak was a start-up in 1985’: Uday Kotak reflects on ‘middle-class’ beginning
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On