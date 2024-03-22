PepsiCo ex-CEO Indra Nooyi's advice for Indian students in US: Be ‘watchful’. Video

Former CEO of PepsiCo Indra Nooyi advised Indian students in the US to be “watchful” and respect local laws. She urged students to not indulge in drugs or excessive drinking and ensure their safety and security in the country. Indra Nooyi was appointed CEO in 2006, becoming PepsiCo’s fifth chief executive in its 41-year history, and the first woman to do so.(AFP)

In a 10-minute long video by Indra Nooyi which was posted on X (formerly Twitter) by the Consulate General of India in New York, she said, “The reason I'm recording this video is to talk to all of you, all you young people who are looking to come to the United States or are here already pursuing your studies, because I've been reading and listening to all the news about several examples of Indian students finding themselves in unfortunate situations.”

"It's up to you to make sure you do what it takes to remain safe....stay within the law, do not venture out into dark places alone at night, do not engage in drugs or excessive drinking please. All of these are just formulae for disaster," she added.

The former CEO also told students who are coming to the US to study to “choose your university and course carefully” as pursuing higher education in the country can be a "cultural sea change".

"So when you come to the United States, be very watchful in the initial months of your landing here, in terms of who you select as friends, the new habits you develop and how you cope with cultural changes because it's very easy to get caught up with all the freedoms you have and think that you should experiment with everything. Be very, very careful."

Warning against drugs like Fentanyl, she said, "This is lethal. Let me repeat, this is lethal. “Please do not verge into this whole area of experimenting with dangerous stuff. Most importantly, do not partake in unlawful activities, understand the law and stay within the law.”