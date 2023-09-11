'Hope I can continue...' Shah Rukh Khan on 85-year-old dadi going for Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan took to X to react to a video of his 85-year-old fan. The video shows an elderly woman’s reaction after watching SRK’s latest release Jawan. It also captures her sweet words for the actor. The image shows a 85-year-old fan who went to watch Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. (X/@UdayanShukla)

It all started with a post by X user Udayan Shukla. “Dear @iamsrk, My 85 year old dadi is your biggest fan, she made sure that we take her to watch the movie. She loved #Jawan and loves you too,” Shukla posted. In the video, the woman is seen smiling at the camera and saying how much she loves watching SRK’s films. She also says that she enjoyed watching Jawan.

Shah Rukh Khan was quick to respond as he reshared the video on X along with a sweet caption. “Shukriya to Dadi [Thanks to dadi]. Lots of love to her, and hope I can continue to make her smile with my films!!!”

Take a look at this post of SRK’s reply to his 85-year-old fan:

The post was shared a little over an hour ago. Since being posted, the share has received more than 2.9 lakh views. Additionally, the post has gathered close to 14,000 likes. People shared varied comments while reacting to it.

Here's what people are saying about the post shared by SRK:

“Everyone loves you, SRK,” posted an X user. “You are the greatest actor of all time,” added another. “Such a cute video,” joined a third. “She is the cutest, and you are my man,” wrote a fourth.