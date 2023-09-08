Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Google’s interactive feature for Jawan

Jawan has been ruling the box office since its release, and Google did something incredible to celebrate the film’s success. The company launched an interactive feature on its search engine. Since being released, the feature has left many impressed, including the actor himself. Shah Rukh Khan took to X to share his reaction to Google’s tribute to his latest film. The image shows a scene from SRK's Jawan and Google's tribute to the film. (X/@GoogleIndia)

What is the Jawan-related interactive feature?

When you type “Jawan” on Google, you are greeted with a small red-coloured walkie-talkie at the end of the page. Once you press on the icon - with sounds on - something wonderful happens. As you go on clicking, bandage rolls appear all over the screen, with Shah Rukh Khan’s voice playing in the background in intervals.

“Readyyyyy? Because Jawan ko #DhoondengeTohMilega!” Google wrote on X. They also shared a video showcasing the interesting feature along with scenes from the film Jawan where SRK’s character is seen putting bandages on his face.

How did SRK react?

The Jawan actor took to X to reshare Google’s post about the interactive feature along with a witty caption. “Jawan ko Google par bhi dhoondh lo aur theatres mein bhi! [Search Jawan on Google and in theatres too] It's so much fun to see the bandages when I don’t have to tie them on my face!!!” the actor wrote.

Take a look at the post shared by SRK:

The post was shared a little over an hour ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated more than 3.7 lakh views, and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has collected nearly 16,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to SRK's post.

“When you type Jawan on Google in Belgium too,” posted an X user. “That Doodle is too cool. Love the animation,” joined another. “Wow. This is so cool,” added a third. “This sure is fun,” wrote a fourth. Many reacted to the post using fire emoticons.