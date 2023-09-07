Dancing to proposing to partner: How fans are watching SRK’s Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is in theatres now, and it has ignited a nationwide frenzy that can be witnessed through posts across social media platforms. From fans chanting ‘we love Shah Rukh’ to dancing to dhol beats as they head to watch the film, the buzz is real. An individual proposing to the love of his life during Shah Rukh Khan film Jawan. (X/@SRKUniverse)

And the excitement doesn’t stop there. Inside the theatres, the atmosphere is electric, with fans showering paper confetti, using party poppers, and even proposing to their partners during the film. We’ve compiled a few videos that capture fans caught up in the thrill of Jawan fever.

This X user wished fans ‘Happy Jawan day’ as she shared a video of the crowd going berserk inside a movie hall.

Not just this, a man even proposed to his partner while dancing to the Jawan song Chaleya inside the theatre.

The song Zinda Banda from the action drama Jawan has a separate fan base. Here’s how people reacted when it played during the film.

This video shows a crowd dancing and throwing paper confetti as the song Zinda Banda song plays on the silver screen.

Fans in Ahmedabad dance to Zinda Banda while watching the first day first show of SRK’s Jawan.

A X user shared this video from a theatre in Ahmedabad where a crowd can be seen dancing to Jawan song Zinda Banda.

This video from Maharashtra shows fans tapping their feet to Zinda Banda.

About Shah Rukh Khan film Jawan

Jawan hit the silver screen today, September 7, in three languages- Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. Directed by Atlee, the film is produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment.

The film also stars actors Vijay Sethupati, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani, with Deepika Padukone making a special cameo appearance.

