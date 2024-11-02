IIT Dhanbad students launch dustbin in the air with Diwali rocket: ‘Welcome to boys hostel’

As the vibrant festival of Diwali comes to an end, many find themselves feeling a wave of nostalgia for home, where laughter, the sweet aroma of treats, and the warm glow of lights fill every corner. For those celebrating away from family, the festival takes on a different tone, often tinged with memories of joyously bursting crackers surrounded by loved ones. IIT students celebrated Diwali creatively, launching a dustbin with firework(Instagram/cis_tales)

The spirit of Diwali away from home

Celebrating Diwali away from home can feel bittersweet. While some may find solace in local festivities, many miss the genuine spirit of the festival experienced in the warmth of their families. However, the desire to recreate those cherished moments often leads to imaginative celebrations. One such hilarious example has recently surfaced on social media, capturing the attention of millions.

A whimsical celebration

A video circulating on Instagram showcases a group of engineering students reportedly from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Dhanbad celebrating Diwali in what can only be described as an “Elon Musk” style. The students light a firecracker and cover it with a plastic dustbin. Viewers watch in suspense as the dustbin sits ominously. Then, with a resounding "boom," the dustbin launches spectacularly into the air, reaching the height of the four-storey boys' hostel, while cheers of delight erupt from the students below.

Watch the clip here:

The clip, shared by the Instagram account @cis_tales, has taken the internet by storm, racking up over six million likes and an astounding 103 million views.

A flood of reactions

The comment section exploded with reactions, revealing a mix of amusement and disbelief. One user quipped, "Who needs a rocket when you have IIT students?" Another added, “I just hope they don’t take this to NASA!” A third comment read, “Only IITians would think of Diwali as an opportunity for a science experiment.” Others chimed in with cautionary notes, stating, "That’s one way to put safety regulations to the test!"

Several viewers expressed their own nostalgia, saying, “This reminds me of the Diwali parties we used to have,” while another chimed in with a laugh, “I can already picture the principal’s reaction!”