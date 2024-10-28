The moment crackers explode inside Hyderabad shop, panic erupts as shoppers flee in horror. Watch

A major fire broke out at a firecracker shop in Bogulkunta, Abids, Hyderabad, on Sunday night, sending shoppers into a state of panic just days before Diwali. The incident, which occurred at the wholesale cracker shop named Paras Fireworks, has sparked widespread concern as video footage of the chaos circulates online. A major fire broke out at a firecracker shop in Hyderabad, causing panic among shoppers. (Instagram)

(Also read: ‘Irresponsible’ parents slammed for firecracker display near baby: ‘Only dadi came to rescue’)

Panic among shoppers

The alarming video, shared on Instagram captures the terrifying moments as fireworks erupted inside the shop, causing customers to flee in sheer panic. As explosions began, many rushed towards the exits while others found themselves trapped amid the flames. The clip, which shows thick smoke billowing from the premises, paints a dramatic picture of the chaos that unfolded.

Watch the clip here:

Commenters on social media expressed their shock and concern. One user remarked, “This is why we need stricter safety regulations for firecracker shops,” while another added, “I can’t believe nobody was seriously injured.” Many viewers empathised with those caught in the incident, with one stating, “I can’t imagine how terrifying it must have been for everyone inside.” Another comment highlighted the unfortunate timing, noting, “This should serve as a wake-up call just before the festive season.”

(Also read: Techie sets up firecracker shop ahead of Diwali: ‘10 to 4 coding, then cracker shop’)

Firefighters face challenges

According to report from TOI, four fire tenders were dispatched promptly to the scene upon receiving emergency calls. Firefighters faced considerable challenges as the ongoing explosions made it difficult to approach the shop and control the blaze. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire, with preliminary assessments suggesting it might have originated from a short circuit or mishandling of the firecrackers.

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported thus far. However, the incident has raised serious concerns about the safety protocols in place at firecracker shops, especially as the festive season approaches.