‘Irresponsible’ parents slammed for firecracker display near baby: ‘Only dadi came to rescue’

A couple has come under fire for organising a dangerous pyrotechnic display with firecrackers going off near their daughter. Footage that has gone viral on social media shows the parents standing over their baby, who sits on a decorated pram. The family seems to be celebrating a special occasion. As they stand, extravagant fireworks go off on either side of the couple and their daughter. Parents come under fire for dangerous party stunt(X/@BrahmaandKiMaa)

However, their celebrations soon take an unfortunate turn when a firecracker hits the mother. The woman was seen clutching her forehead in shock, while the baby appeared to be startled by the sudden noise and chaos. Despite this, another man was seen lighting more crackers on fire near the couple.

Social media users slammed the parents for organising the dangerous firecracker display near a defenceless baby. A number of people also pointed out that despite the mishap, neither parent thought to move their daughter away from the fire.

In fact, it was an elderly woman who rushed towards the baby and picked her up while her mother nursed her own injury and her father stood shocked.

Since being shared a few days ago, the undated video has amassed over 1.8 million views on X. Most of the comments were critical of the parents, accusing them of putting the baby’s life in danger for “show off”.

“And all they cared about was themselves, not baby?!? They didn't pick up the crying baby. Only grandma came to rescue,” wrote one commenter.

“Is it worth putting your infant's life at risk just to show off? Look at grandma, such a sweetheart and the most responsible one in the family,” said X user “Akassh Ashok Gupta.”

“This is very irresponsible,” a third person said, while a fourth commented: “They didn't even pick up the baby when she got scared and started crying.”