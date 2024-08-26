This Bengaluru man was having a ‘sh*t week.’ Then he ran into Nikhil Kamath

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath surprised several Bengaluru residents by turning up for a mushroom walk at Cubbon Park on Sunday morning. The unexpected encounter with a billionaire was responsible for taking at least one man’s week from zero to 10. Aymen Aslam wrote about meeting Kamath in a post on the social media platform X. Nikhil Kamath (L) at Cubbon Park in Bengaluru (X/@aymensays)

Aslam, founder of Klick Consulting, said he was having a “sh*t week” when his girlfriend dragged him to a “mushroom walk” at Cubbon Park. “Guess who also joined in?” he asked, sharing a photo that shows him posing with Nikhil Kamath.

“Hung out with Nikhil Kamath today,” the Bengaluru man wrote. In follow-up posts, described the 37-year-old billionaire as “super nonchalant” during his low-key appearance at Cubbon Park sans security.

Aslam ended his post by saying the encounter turned his week around. “Doesn’t get more Peak Bengaluru than this. 10/10 Sunday morning,” he concluded.

The post has gone viral with thousands of views and comments.

YouTuber Ishan Sharma, who has been grabbing headlines with his visit to the United States, responded to the post saying “This is epic.”

Aslam replied saying Sharma’s name came up when he and Kamath were discussing YouTube and YouTubers.

Describing the encounter in another post, the Bengaluru man wrote: “It was super lowkey. He came in alone. Super nonchalant.”

“Bangalore is special”

Nikhil Kamath, 37, also shared glimpses from the mushroom walk organised by Nuvedo on his own Instagram page. “To people who ask why Bangalore is special, Sunday morning,” he captioned the pictures, adding a heart emoji.

The entrepreneur spent a large part of his childhood in Bengaluru and is a self-confessed “Bangalore boy.”

He participated in an urban foraging walk organised by Nuvedo, which was a guided exercise to hunt for and identify different kinds of mushrooms.