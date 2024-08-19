Billionaire Nikhil Kamath drives 18 lakh bike with expired insurance in Mumbai

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, 37, made waves after he was spotted riding a motorcycle with rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty in Mumbai last week. Eagle-eyed internet sleuths have since discovered that the billionaire was riding a bike with expired insurance. Nikhil Kamath was spotted driving around Mumbai

In videos that went viral two days ago, Nikhil Kamath was seen riding a Suzuki Intruder VZR 1800 ZL2 motorcycle in Bandra. Dressed in a jacket and shorts, and wearing a helmet and a face mask, he was seen chatting with Rhea Chakraborty who rode pillion.

Social media users were quick to notice the bike’s license number and did some digging. One X user discovered that the bike’s insurance had expired last year. The user also revealed that Bengaluru-based Nikhil Kamath, 37, is the bike’s first owner, in response to a query asking whether the billionaire had rented the vehicle in Mumbai. The X user advised Kamath to renew his insurance.

Take a look at the post below:

The VZR 1800 ZL2 Intruder is a powerful motorcycle that falls under Suzuki’s Intruder series, renowned for its cruiser bikes. Also known as the Suzuki Intruder M1800R in some markets, this discontinued model cost between ₹15.95 lakh to ₹16.45 lakhs in India, with the on-road price touching ₹18 lakh.

Information provided by the app CarInfo also reveals that Kamath registered the bike in April 2012 in Bengaluru. Its insurance lapsed in July 2023.

Nikhil Kamath is the co-founder of brokerage firm Zerodha. He and his brother Nithin Kamath established Zerodha in 2010, following which Nikhil Kamath became the youngest billionaire in India. The 37-year-old also co-founded asset management company True Beacon In 2020. In addition to his roles at Zerodha and True Beacon, he also hosts a popular podcast.

