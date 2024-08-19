 Billionaire Nikhil Kamath drives ₹18 lakh bike with expired insurance in Mumbai | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Aug 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Billionaire Nikhil Kamath drives 18 lakh bike with expired insurance in Mumbai

BySanya Jain
Aug 19, 2024 08:25 AM IST

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, 37, made waves after he was spotted riding a motorcycle with rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty in Mumbai last wee

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, 37, made waves after he was spotted riding a motorcycle with rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty in Mumbai last week. Eagle-eyed internet sleuths have since discovered that the billionaire was riding a bike with expired insurance.

Nikhil Kamath was spotted driving around Mumbai
Nikhil Kamath was spotted driving around Mumbai

In videos that went viral two days ago, Nikhil Kamath was seen riding a Suzuki Intruder VZR 1800 ZL2 motorcycle in Bandra. Dressed in a jacket and shorts, and wearing a helmet and a face mask, he was seen chatting with Rhea Chakraborty who rode pillion.

Social media users were quick to notice the bike’s license number and did some digging. One X user discovered that the bike’s insurance had expired last year. The user also revealed that Bengaluru-based Nikhil Kamath, 37, is the bike’s first owner, in response to a query asking whether the billionaire had rented the vehicle in Mumbai. The X user advised Kamath to renew his insurance.

Take a look at the post below:

The VZR 1800 ZL2 Intruder is a powerful motorcycle that falls under Suzuki’s Intruder series, renowned for its cruiser bikes. Also known as the Suzuki Intruder M1800R in some markets, this discontinued model cost between 15.95 lakh to 16.45 lakhs in India, with the on-road price touching 18 lakh.

Information provided by the app CarInfo also reveals that Kamath registered the bike in April 2012 in Bengaluru. Its insurance lapsed in July 2023.

Nikhil Kamath is the co-founder of brokerage firm Zerodha. He and his brother Nithin Kamath established Zerodha in 2010, following which Nikhil Kamath became the youngest billionaire in India. The 37-year-old also co-founded asset management company True Beacon In 2020. In addition to his roles at Zerodha and True Beacon, he also hosts a popular podcast.

(Also read: ‘Ather has sh*t marketing, but…’: Nikhil Kamath reveals he didn't get discount on EV scooter)

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Billionaire Nikhil Kamath drives 18 lakh bike with expired insurance in Mumbai
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On