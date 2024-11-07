UAE man raves about PS5 delivery in 23 minutes. Indians quickly point out to Blinkit

In today’s fast-paced world, we get things delivered in no time, with speed becoming a key factor for customers. Recently, a man shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) about receiving a PS5 in just 23 minutes in the UAE, which quickly grabbed attention. However, the post was soon reposted by @IrffanAsiff, who added a screenshot from Zomato's Blinkit, highlighting their famous eight-minute delivery service. UAE's PS5 delivery in 23 minutes left customers comparing it to Blinkit's lightning-fast service.(Representational image)

The comparison sparked a fun debate online, with many users discussing the difference in speed between the two services. While the UAE’s quick PS5 delivery impressed many, Blinkit, which delivers in just eight minutes, continued to stand out. Irffan Asif posted this with a caption, “Who is gonna tell him”.

Zomato-owned Blinkit, known for its lightning-fast deliveries, is a game-changer in the food and essentials market in India. From groceries to everyday necessities, quick delivery platforms have made it possible for people to receive items almost instantly.

X users are commenting on the post with mixed opinions. Some expressed how they miss using UPI and Blinkit outside India. They said they miss how easy it was to pay and get fast deliveries with Blinkit when they were in India.

One of the X users, Abhinav Sood with a hint of sarcasm commented, “You can complete one game before his PS5 even arrives. India is not for beginners”.

A second user, Baranib92, commented, “No big difference. Both the countries exploit cheap labor to provide service that comes at the cost of the labor’s safety”.

Some users are also shocked by the price difference, noting that the PS5 is priced at ₹54,990 in India, while in the UAE, it’s available for AED 1825.00 ( ₹41,062.50). So, the PS5 is ₹13,927.50 cheaper in the UAE compared to India. This significant price difference has left many users wondering about the reasons behind the cost disparity between the two countries.