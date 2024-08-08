Woman who stole $7 million from 200 homes reveals her heist strategy

Jennifer Gomez, a cat burglar, recently appeared on the podcast Locked In With Ian Bick and revealed the details of her professional career as a thief. She disclosed all the intricate details of her more than 200-home break-in spree, which brought her about $7 million. Reflecting on her approach, she explained the deliberate strategies that got her into some of the wealthiest areas in Florida. The woman stole $7 million dollars by breaking into various homes.

According to the New York Post, the 41-year-old in the podcast said, "I always wanted homes that were nice. I mean, at least million-dollar homes. I would always try to find a home that was in a cul-de-sac so I wouldn't get lost in there or a home that backed up to a street. I knew a lot of things about how wealthy people lived because my parents were both physicians. They're probably going to have a privacy fence of some kind. I can hide behind that when I get in their backyard. I'm completely concealed." (Also Read: Ex-porn star Mia Khalifa's face on religious hoarding in Tamil Nadu sparks controversy)

The news outlet also shared that Gomez preferred rainy weather while breaking into houses. "Because people are not outside, they're not gardening; there’s not landscapers, there's not anyone jogging in the neighbourhood. And even if they are somewhere they can see me, there's, like, rain droplets on the window, so they really don't know what they're looking at."

Gomez has an acute eye for detail and is focused on the tiny indicators of security systems, seeing them as warning flags of valuable assets waiting to be taken. In the podcast, she said that those who have security systems want to protect something, and that became a good thing for her. And when she knew about the alarm system, she tried to find her way around it.

Elaborating further on her tactics, she made sure that no one was in the house. "I'm like, 'Miss Sarah, Miss Suzanne. Hey, are you in there? Hey! Open up. Come to the door. Your daughter wanted me to check on you.'" (Also Read: Thief leaves note for family after stealing cash, gold: 'Someone sick in my house...')

If someone was present, she would walk away.

While stealing, she did not wear any makeup, chose shoes of different sizes and travelled in a simple Chevy Impala.