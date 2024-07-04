Thief leaves note for family after stealing cash, gold: 'Someone sick in my house...'

When the Tamil Nadu police were notified of a break-in in a house in Tuticorin district, they quickly reached the scene. Upon their search, the police found cash and some jewellery that went missing. However, what stood out in the entire incident was a note from the thief, as per reports. The thief had taken ₹ 60,000 in cash, two pairs of gold earrings, and silver anklets. (Unsplash)

The incident happened at the 79-year-old retired teacher Chithirai Selvin's home. Selvin, a retired teacher has a wife and four children. The couple left their home in the care of a hired maid on June 17 to see their son's family in Chennai. When the maid got to the residence on Tuesday night, she discovered that someone had broken in and called the police, reported Times of India.

The police confirmed that the thief had taken ₹60,000 in cash, two pairs of gold earrings, and silver anklets. The thief also left a note in their residence and wrote, "Forgive me. I will return [it] in one month. Someone sick in my house." (Also Read: Thieves high-five, celebrate after looting entire inventory of family jewellery store. Watch shocking video)

Earlier in China's Shanghai, a man robbed a shop and then left a message requesting that the owner upgrade their anti-theft system. Sang, the burglar, climbed the building's exterior wall before entering and taking an Apple MacBook and a watch. After coming inside, Sang collected cell phones and laptops, piled them on a desk, wrote in a notebook, left it open, and tucked it under the electronics pile.

He wrote, "Dear boss, I took a wristwatch and a laptop. You should improve your anti-theft system. I did not take all the phones and laptops, fearing it might hurt your business." He also added, "Contact me if you want your laptop and phone back."

The police then used the phone number the thief left and the public surveillance cameras to track down the offender. The stolen items were still with Sang when he was captured on a train leaving Shanghai. And he was taken into custody.