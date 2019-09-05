The Family Man trailer: Behind Manoj Bajpayee’s cowardly father act lives a world-class spy. Watch

tv

The trailer of Manoj Bajpayee’s new web series, The Family Man is out and is as gripping and entertaining as the central character himself. Manoj plays a family man who believes that discretion is the better part of valour. He hasn’t met a fight yet that he doesn’t chicken out of. A nagging wife and two kids who don’t think much of him complete this Family Man’s family.

The boring government employee transitions into a world-class spy every time there is danger on the horizon. Manoj’s undercover agent taken on terrorists without a weapon and is described as the best India has.

Manoj plays senior analyst Srikant Tiwari in the show which appears to be an edgy action drama with a dose of satirical humour. He works for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency and tries to protect the nation from terror threats.

The dialogues leave an impact as Manoj says, “The enemy has to win just once but they have to win every single time.” His character is ready to live for everyone but for whom will he die for?

With impressive music and intense chase sequences, the show seems to be a roller-coaster ride for Manoj who effortlessly switches from his middle-class life to his gun-wielding avatar on the field. However, his secret life seems to take a toll on his family life as his wife never stops complaining about his irresponsible behaviour. Will he survive it all, remains to be seen on September 20 on Amazon Prime.

Directed by Raj & DK, The Family Man also stars Gul Panag, Dalip Tahil, Sundeep Kishan, Darshan Kumaar, Sharib Hashmi, Neeraj Madhav, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja and Shreya Dhanwantary in prominent roles. The show will be pitted against Netflix’s Bard of Blood, another spy series starring Emraan Hashmi as a professor brought back to the field for a mission.

Manoj had earlier told IANS in an interview, “There is a lot of content out there for people to watch, so it becomes essential for us to not only make our series sincerely and sensitively but also to tell a unique story — something that concerns the common man and his uncommon life with his extraordinary struggle.”

