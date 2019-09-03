The Family Man teaser: Manoj Bajpayee plays the ‘James Bond of Chembur’ in Amazon’s answer to Netflix’s Bard of Blood

tv

Amazon Prime Video has released the first trailer for The Family Man, an upcoming original series starring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role. Bajpayee plays Srikant Tiwari, an intelligence agent who is plucked from his middle-class life to take on a dangerous mission for his country.

The teaser opens with Srikant meditating in his neighbourhood, and then immediately cuts to several brief action shots, which show him in the field. We see Srikant wearing bulletproof jackets and shooting down enemies. One shot shows him with his team, perhaps in Kashmir. The teaser shows how Srikant balances a life of domesticity and being a ‘world class spy’.

Created by the Go Goa Gone duo Krishna DK and Raj Nidimoru, The Family Man is set to release this September. “Everything is happening in a deglamourised fashion, close to reality and not in slow-motion, something that we are familiar with while watching Bollywood cinema. So, he (Manoj’s character) does not have a cool car, but travels by local train, and he arranges a home loan to buy a bigger house,” Krishna had said in a statement, describing the character of Srikant as ‘James Bond living in Chembur’.

Bajpayee had earlier told IANS, “There is a lot of content out there for people to watch, so it becomes essential for us to not only make our series sincerely and sensitively but also to tell a unique story — something that concerns the common man and his uncommon life with his extraordinary struggle.”

The Family Man also stars Sharib Hashmi, Neeraj Madhav, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja and Shreya Dhanwantary. The Family Man will be pitted against Netflix’s Bard of Blood, another spy series in which the lead character is plucked out of a life of domesticity to take on a terrorist threat. Bard of Blood arrives on September 27.

First Published: Sep 03, 2019 13:11 IST