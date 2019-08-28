Manoj Bajpayee says he is against web series’ use of sex and violence to get eyeballs

tv

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 16:12 IST

Acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee has said that the digital space gives a lot of freedom to creators, but he is against the use of violence and sex. The actor said that filmmakers need to be responsible.

"Web space gives you lot of freedom and one needs to be very responsible with this freedom. Using sex and violence just to attract the eyeballs is something that I don't agree with when it's not even required," Manoj told IANS.

Manoj is not new to the web space. He has previously starred in short films Kriti and Taandav. There has been a constant debate the digital space having some kind of censorship.

In an earlier interview, actor Salman Khan had said there should be censorship for content on the digital space and that there should be an appointed body for the purpose. But Manoj feels that the directors should be given the right to censor their content.

"It's always better to give the right to the directors to censor their films and they will do it. They need to be trusted upon," he added.

The National Award winner will soon be seen in Netflix's Mrs Serial Killer and Amazon Prime's The Family Guy. Without divulging much about his role in Mrs Serial Killer, the 50-year-old actor described the character as "nice".

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 16:12 IST