A Married Woman teaser: Ridhi Dogra, Monica Dogra unite for a same-sex love story set in the 90s. Watch

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 15:32 IST

Ekta Kapoor has shared the teaser of a new web show on same-sex relationship in the times of Babri Masjid demolition. Titled A Married Woman, the web show marks the digital debut of television actor Ridhi Dogra and American actor of Indian origin, Monica Dogra.

The teaser shows a sketch of the Babri Masjid demolition with voices screaming ‘Jai Shri Ram’. A voice-over talks about how a historical judgement in November 2019 healed a 27-year-old wound. It then moves to show the two actors coming close to each other and holding hands, hinting at the origin of a same-sex love story in the time of political unrest in 1992.

A Married Woman is a story of two women whose lives and marriages are in complete contrast to each other and yet when their paths cross, their world changes drastically. They two women (Ridhi and Monica) slowly fall in love with each other and go against the societal norms. The series is based on Manju Kapur’s book Married Women and features Ridhi as Aastha, a middle-class woman from Delhi, who is a teacher by profession and a painter by passion. She is the perfect daughter, mother, and wife whose life decisions are always taken by others, until she meets Peeplika (Monica), an unconventional artist.

Talking about her digital debut, Ridhi said, “I feel really honoured to be the part of a story which is so relevant. It’s not just a story about two women and same-sex relationship, it’s much more than that. As an artist, I really didn’t have any inhibition. I was sure if anyone must make such show it should be coming from Ekta because she is truly a boss babe. I think this is a huge opportunity for me, great space and I am so glad that I waited so long for this one.”

On bagging the character of Peeplika, Monica said, “I am super excited about this project as it’s my debut in the webspace. I would like to thank ALTBalaji for believing in me to portray this character. I could not have asked for anything better than this for my digital debut. I have been known as a musician and for having played a few roles on the big screen, but this project gives me an opportunity to showcase my acting skills to the fullest. Apart from a talented crew, I will be sharing screen space with Ridhi who is an established actor already, with a huge fan following. I am really excited to work with her. I hope the audience will like both of us in the show.”

The show will release on Alt Balaji and Zee5.

