Home / TV / After Hina Khan, Rashami Desai grooves to Jacqueline Fernandez’s Genda Phool, gets praise from Shefali Bagga. Watch

After Hina Khan, Rashami Desai grooves to Jacqueline Fernandez’s Genda Phool, gets praise from Shefali Bagga. Watch

Rashami Desai took the Genda Phool challenge after being nominated by actor Deepika Singh.

tv Updated: Apr 27, 2020 13:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rashami Desai grooves to Genda Phool.
         

After Hina Khan and Deepika Singh, Bigg Boss 13 finalist Rashami Desai took the Genda Phool challenge and went on to groove to the new Badshah number featuring Jacqueline Fernandez. Rashami shared a video on her Instagram account to showcase her dance skills.

Wearing a beige top and black pants, Rashami shows off her dance moves at her house in the video. She shared it with the caption, “#GendaPhool Thanks @deepikasingh150 for challenging me to dance in #GendaPhool one of my current favourite song only because of @badboyshah #GendaPhool #GendaPhoolChallenege #RashamiDesai #DanceWithRashami #ItsAllMagical #rythmicrashami.”

 

Her Bigg Boss co-contestant Shefali Bagga reacted to the post, “Superb.”

Rashami was nominated for the challenge by Deepika of Diya Aur Baati Hum fame who had shared a video of her performance to the song. The actor, who is also an Odissi dancer, showed us some classical dance moves. “My new choreography on #gendaphoolchallenge,” she captioned the video.

 

Earlier, Hina Khan took the challenge by grooving to the song in gym wear.

 

Badshah had released Genda Phool last month and it featured Jacqueline Fernandez on the dance floor. The song was sung by Badshah ad Payal Dev. Soon after the song was released, netizens pointed out portions of the song have been lifted from Ratan Kahar’s Bengali folk song Boroloker Biti Lo.

Also read: ‘Till we travel again’: When Kangana Ranaut took a 2-month vacation in Europe after Fashion. See throwback pics

Acting swiftly, the rapper reached out to Kahar and deposited Rs 5 lakh in the veteran folk artiste’s bank account. He also talked about getting Kahar’s work registered so that he can get royalties.

Asked if the controversy caught him off guard, Badshah told IANS: “Yes, of course, it did. But my team and I had done our complete research on the sample before using the sound, done our due diligence and everywhere it was mentioned as a traditional folk song.”

