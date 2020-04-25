Ramazan 2020: Hina Khan keeps her first roza, prays for ‘protection, healing’ amid Covid-19 crisis, see pics

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 10:27 IST

Actors from Bollywood and TV industries wished fans ‘Ramadan Kareem’ at the commencement of the holy month of Ramzan from the evening of April 23. Actor Hina Khan on Thursday posted several pictures of herself keeping her first roza (fast).

Sharing pictures, Hina wrote: “Ramadan Kareem Let’s make Dua Let’s pray for Infected, let’s pray for Protection and Healing #FirstRoza #Positivity #WeShallGetThruThis.” The television actor kept a special prayer for all those infected by the coronavirus and prayed for their well being.

Hina cut a pious and peaceful picture with a yellow dupatta tied around her head, neck and upper body. A host of industry colleagues wished her back; Rashami Desai wrote “Ramadan Kareem”, Aashka Goradia “Ramadan Mubarak” and Aamna Sharif also said: “Ramadan Kareem”.

On Thursday, a number of celebrities wished fans on the occasion. Amitabh Bachchan, posting a picture from his film Coolie, wrote on social media, “Ramadan Mubarak .. peace and love on this auspicious occasion ..” The song called ‘Mubarak Ho Tum Sabko Hajj Ka Mahina’ is a famous song, sung by Bollywood singer Shabbir Kumar.

Sonam Kapoor too wished fans and wrote on Instagram, “Ramadan Kareem my brothers and sisters. Ramzan Mubarak.”

Special Ops actor and model Muzamil Ibrahim wrote a long note on how this year’s Ramzan is different from others. He said: “Ramadhan Kareem Mubarakh to everyone. In these testing times I know this Ramadhan will come down harder on everyone, especially the poor people. Whichever religion you follow, whichever God you believe in, help the one’s in need.”

