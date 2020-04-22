e-paper
Home / TV / Arhaan Khan accuses Rashami Desai of leaking her own bank statements, she says he owes Rs 15 lakh

Arhaan Khan accuses Rashami Desai of leaking her own bank statements, she says he owes Rs 15 lakh

Rashami Desai’s bank account statements were leaking online a couple of days ago. She says it shows how Arhaan Khan owes her huge amounts of money.

tv Updated: Apr 22, 2020 07:59 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan appeared on Bigg Boss together.
Television actor Rashami Desai is disturbed by screenshots of her bank statements posted on social media. She says she had sent those screenshots to her accounting team after returning from Bigg Boss house.

Earlier this week, a fan account of Rashami’s had shared the screenshots on social media. The pictures shows how lakhs were transferred to the account of her former boyfriend and Bigg Boss co-contestant, Arhaan Khan, while she was on the show. In an interview to The Times of India, Rashami says Arhaan now owes her more then Rs 15 lakh.

“Why did Arhaan transfer my money into his account? Also, I don’t know the people he has further transferred those funds to. Apart from the Rs 15 lakh that Arhaan has to pay me, as can be seen in the screenshots, he owes me more money, which he is refusing to return,” she told the daily. Rashami added that she isn’t the one to leak the statements online as if she had wanted to do so, she wouldn’t have waited for so long.

On the other hand, Arhaan accused Rashami of leaking the statements herself and added that money transferred in his name was legitimately owed to him. “Rashami had set up a production house, which I had joined as a partner. I have invested equally, both financially and emotionally. Any transfer of funds is either my rightful profit or return of debt. Also, before making such allegations, it is to be noted that transfer of funds wouldn’t have been possible had Rashami not given me signed cheques,” he said. Arhaan said Rashami is doing it all to malign him. “It’s unfortunate that our relationship has reached a point of no return,” he said.

Rashami and Arhaan were rumoured to be dating since before they joined Bigg Boss. They came closer of the show in the initial days, until host Salman Khan revealed to Rashami that Arhaan was not only divorced but also has a son. Rashami was shocked on hearing this and has maintained her distance since.

“I didn’t expect him to hide such a big aspect of his life from me. It came as a shock; at one point, I contemplated leaving the show, as I wasn’t able to handle it,” she had said in an earlier interview. “I believe that he used me emotionally,” she added.

