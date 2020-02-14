Ahead of Bigg Boss 13 finale, tracing past winners and what it takes to win Salman Khan’s show

tv

As Bigg Boss 13 readies for the finale that will be held in the presence of host Salman Khan on Saturday, the debate around potential winners of the season heats up, especially online. Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh and Paras Chhabra remain in the race for the trophy after Mahira Sharma was voted out last night.

Among the top five finalists, Sidharth and Asim have been portrayed as the strongest contenders for the trophy. While Sidharth’s fans claim he is genuine and strong, “army of Asim” alleges the TV actor is violent while Asim is strong as well as well-mannered.

We explore traits of the winners across past 12 seasons of Bigg Boss, in an attempt to figure out who could be a potential winner this year.

*Owning up responsibilities and duties: Contestants who have been conscientious about the duties assigned to them have often won hearts of the audiences, emerging as winners. Be it Shilpa Shinde from Bigg Boss 11 or Juhi Parmar from Bigg Boss 4, winners have mostly ensured they complete duties given to them and also ensure smooth running of the house. TV actors like Shweta Tiwari, Urvashi Dholakia and Dipika Kakkar have proved their worth in household chores before moving on to win the Bigg Boss trophy.



Contenders from current season: Rashami Desai and Arti Singh have been most honest in carrying their duties with full responsibility.

* Voicing strong opinions: Bigg Boss has been a lot about “taking stands” so much so that the contestants now joke about it. On a serious note, Bigg Boss tasks and engagements inside the house have been about voicing opinions and making others understand different opinions. From Vindu Dara Singh to Shweta, Urvashi, Gauahar and Ashutosh, every single winner of the reality show has had strong and clear opinions about things in the house.

Contenders from current season: Sidharth and Asim the top contender for the slot. Though they began on a rather low note, both Arti and Shehnaaz have also emerged as strong voices and make it to the slot.

*Controversial personality: Both inside and outside the house, controversial personalities have caught the attraction of audiences. Shilpa Shinde’s fights with co-contestant Vikas Gupta, Urvashi Dholakia’s personal life and how she discussed it on the show and Shweta Tiwari’s ugly encounters with Dolly Bindra had the TRPs hitting the roof for the show.



Contenders from current season: Rashami, Sidharth, Paras and Asim are the top contestants to qualify for this slot.

*Physical strength and endurance: While the buzz is mostly centred on the fights and drama inside the house, a close look at the past 12 winners suggests that winners have also mostly played the game with sincerity, giving their best in tasks assigned during their stay inside the show.



Contenders from current season: As per this trait, no current contestant qualifies because every single contestant has either given up midway in at least one task or manipulated things to ensure that the task is not completed. Arti is perhaps the only one with a comparative better record than others in the house.

