Bigg Boss 13: Asim is emotional as he watches his camaraderie with Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz blushes as he tells her ‘I like you’

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 13:09 IST

As the reality show Bigg Boss 13 comes to an end on Saturday with a grand finale, the contestants will be shown a glimpse of their journey inside the house on Friday’s episode. Fresh promos for tonight’s episode reveal how Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill and Rashami Desai reacted while watching themselves inside the house.

The video begins with Asim, Shehnaaz and Rashami walking up the stairs to watch their journeys inside the house. Shehnaaz is seen dancing and Asim gets emotional watching his camaraderie with Sidharth. Shehnaaz is shown the scenes where she was being childish and when Sidharth told her that he likes her.

Rashami was also shown her journey, and the promos depicts the moments when she discovered the truth about former boyfriend Arhaan Khan.

Arti was the first one to witness her own journey on Thursday’s episode. She got emotional while watching it and thanked Bigg Boss for an exceptional experience. Tears streamed down her cheeks when she saw herself as ‘independent Aarti’ being shown on the screen. As she came back inside the house, Arti said, “Sablog ro ke aayenge (I am sure everyone will cry).” Sidharth was the next who got to see his journey. The TV actor got emotional as he relived every moment -- from his fights with Rashami and Paras to his brotherly bond with Asim brought tears in his eyes. Upon seeing his moments with Shehnaz , he had a wide smile on his face.

On Thursday’s episode, we saw Mahira Sharma being evicted, leaving Shehnaaz, Arti, Rashami, Sidharth, Asim and Paras in the game as the top six contestants.

