Kareena Kapoor’s Laal Singh Chaddha look out, Aamir Khan says ‘wish I can romance you in every film’

bollywood

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 11:16 IST

Actor Kareena Kapoor’s first look from the film Laal Singh Chaddha was revealed on Valentine’s Day. Aamir Khan, who plays the eponymous role of Laal Singh Chaddha in the film, shared a photo on Instagram on Friday. Sharing a couplet with a photo where Kareena is seen hugging Aamir’s character, the actor wrote, “#HappyValentinesDay Kareena. I wish I could romance you in every film... comes naturally to me ;-) Love. a.”

Kareena and Aamir have earlier worked in films such as Three Idiots and Talaash. Laal Singh Chaddha, an official remake of Tom Hanks’ 1994 classic Forrest Gump, has Kareena reportedly playing the character originally played by Robin Wright. Kareena had famously said that this is the first film for which she gave an audition.

A Mid Day report quoted Kareena as saying, “I wouldn’t have agreed to do this for anyone except Aamir. He is a genius, and he would want to do the best for his film. If he asked me to audition, it is only because he knew I was perfect for the part. But he wanted to be sure of what he was seeing in me. There’s science to that decision.” She had also said that Aamir is “as transformative” as Tom Hanks. The actors have been shooting all across north India for the film.

Directed by Robert Zemeckis, Forrest Gump won six Oscars, including best director, best picture and best actor for Tom. The film, based on Winston Groom’s 1986 novel of the same name, follows Forrest Gump, a man from Alabama, who witnesses and unwittingly influences several historical events in 20th century USA. Laal Singh Chaddha will release on Christmas 2020.