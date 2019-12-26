e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 26, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 26, 2019
Home / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor on why Aamir Khan asked her to audition for Laal Singh Chaddha: ‘There’s science to that decision’

Kareena Kapoor on why Aamir Khan asked her to audition for Laal Singh Chaddha: ‘There’s science to that decision’

Kareena Kapoor says she wouldn’t have agreed to audition for anyone except Aamir Khan. Recently, she had said she auditioned for the first time for her third film with Aamir, Laal Singh Chaddha.

bollywood Updated: Dec 26, 2019 16:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kareena Kapoor will soon be seen in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha.
Kareena Kapoor will soon be seen in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha.
         

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has said she auditioned for the first time in her career for Laal Singh Chaddha, adding that she agreed to it only because it was Aamir Khan. Aamir and Kareena have worked together in Talaash and 3 Idiots.

Directed by Advait Chauhan, Laal Singh Chaddha will hit the theatres on Christmas 2020. It is a Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ 1994 classic Forrest Gump.

A Mid Day report quoted Kareena as saying, “I wouldn’t have agreed to do this for anyone except Aamir. He is a genius, and he would want to do the best for his film. If he asked me to audition, it is only because he knew I was perfect for the part. But he wanted to be sure of what he was seeing in me. There’s science to that decision.”

Aamir Khan and Kareena on sets.
Aamir Khan and Kareena on sets.

Sharing details of her audition, she told the tabloid, “He wanted me to read two scenes with him. The minute I did the reading, I knew I had bagged the part. I have an amazing chemistry with Aamir that comes alive [on screen] the minute we get together.”

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla abuses Asim’s dad again, Twitter demands his eviction

She added, “Aamir is as transformative as Tom Hanks. I am his biggest fan. He is the only actor who leaves me tongue-tied.” Earlier, talking about the audition, Kareena had said, “So it just happened very organically. I heard the script like just then the minute he called me and he was just like let’s read some scenes. I want you to read some scenes. So I was like yeah, I have never done something like this. I thought like what the hell. I want to see myself if I want to do this or not and you know there is nothing wrong in that.”

Talking about her last film with Aamir, 3 Idiots, Kareena recently told Hindustan Times, “I think it’s an absolute honour and dream come to true for me to always stand in the same frame as Aamir Khan because I am a huge fan, everyone knows that. I have always admired Aamir since Raakh (1989). In fact I think he is one of the soundest minds in Indian cinema.”

Directed by Robert Zemeckis, Forrest Gump won six Oscars, including best director, best picture and best actor for Tom. The film which also starred Robin Wright was based on Winston Groom’s 1986 novel of the same name.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
UP minister skips visit to homes of 2 men killed in violence, says it wasn’t about religion
UP minister skips visit to homes of 2 men killed in violence, says it wasn’t about religion
‘Punish tukde tukde gang’: Amit Shah’s double barrelled attack on AAP, Cong
‘Punish tukde tukde gang’: Amit Shah’s double barrelled attack on AAP, Cong
Army chief Bipin Rawat criticises anti-CAA protests, sparks row
Army chief Bipin Rawat criticises anti-CAA protests, sparks row
‘Remember the guy on left’: Pietersen’s message on Kohli’s throwback post
‘Remember the guy on left’: Pietersen’s message on Kohli’s throwback post
No Pakistan player to be part of Asia XI in Bangladesh T20s: BCCI
No Pakistan player to be part of Asia XI in Bangladesh T20s: BCCI
Move aside drones, next extreme cams could be mounted on go-anywhere cars
Move aside drones, next extreme cams could be mounted on go-anywhere cars
WhatsApp’s latest update demystifies self-destructing messaging feature
WhatsApp’s latest update demystifies self-destructing messaging feature
‘Steve Smith’s livid and rightly so’: Aussie fumes at umpire, tempers flare
‘Steve Smith’s livid and rightly so’: Aussie fumes at umpire, tempers flare
trending topics
solar eclipseSolar Eclipse CheruvathurGood Newwz screeningRaghubar DasMona Singh Mehendi CeremonyTop Tech Products 2019AP Police Result 2019Samsung Galaxy M31

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news