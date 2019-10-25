Kareena Kapoor auditioned first time in career for Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha: ‘He wanted to be 100% sure’

bollywood

Actor Kareena Kareena has said in a new interview that she had to audition for her part in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is a remake of Hollywood hit Forrest Gump and Kareena will star in the film with Aamir Khan.

Talking to Rajeev Masand, Kareena said Aamir wanted to be sure about it. “Because knowing the way that he is, I think he wanted to be like 100% sure. So very randomly, out of the blue, I got a call from Aamir. ‘I want you to hear this film, this and that and I am very excited about it.’ So it just happened very organically. I heard the script like just then the minute he called me and he was just like let’s read some scenes. I want you to read some scenes. So I was like yeah, I have never done something like this. I thought like what the hell. I want to see myself if I want to do this or not and you know there is nothing wrong in that,” she said.

Kareena confessed that she had never auditioned for a film before, not even for her debut film, Refugee. “But you know what, I think the times are changing and if I don’t evolve and I behave like I am some diva or this is beyond me...And Saif was the one who told me ‘What’s wrong with you? Even an Al Pacino would test for the part. There is nothing wrong, we all have to be sure as actors and artists.’”

Kareena will play Robin Wright’s character from the film while Aamir will play Tom Hanks’ iconic character. Asked if any A-lister male actor will agree to the film if the roles were swapped, if Aamir Khan would be in ‘Laali Singh Chaddha’, Kareena said, “I think that he is the bravest of brave so I wouldn’t put anything past him...probably someone like Saif. But if you are asking me about Ranveer Singh or Varun Dhawan, I am not quite sure. You need to have that mind. I don’t know what zone they are in. They have probably just started their careers where they are like this is it.”

However, she remains hopeful. “But you know, times are changing. Anything is possible. I mean Brad Pitt like a small part in Babel. He wasn’t really the central character. So anything can happen,” she said.

Kareena will also soon be seen in Good Newzz, Angrezi Medium and Takht.

