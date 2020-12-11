e-paper
Home / TV / Archana Puran Singh gives husband Parmeet Sethi a birthday gift he ‘never expected nor wanted’, see his response

Archana Puran Singh gives husband Parmeet Sethi a birthday gift he ‘never expected nor wanted’, see his response

On Parmeet Sethi’s birthday, Archana Puran Singh wished him with a cute video and quipped that she is ready to be with him for seven lifetimes - a birthday gift he ‘never expected’.

tv Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 14:02 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi have been happily married for almost three decades.
Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi have been happily married for almost three decades.
         

Actor Archana Puran Singh wished her husband, actor Parmeet Sethi, on his birthday with an adorable video of their special moments. Sharing the clip on Instagram, she joked that she is springing an unexpected surprise on him - by agreeing to be his partner for seven lifetimes.

“Happy birthday @iamparmeetsethi. Love you always. More than you know ! Not to use cliches, but am ready to sign up for the 7 janam bit. Now that’s a birthday gift you never expected. Nor wanted... I think ! #happybirthday #loveyoualways,” she quipped.

Parmeet replied in the comment section with laughing emojis and wrote, “Will always love you too Miks. For better or for worse, for fatter or for thinner and for sane or for insane!!”

 

Archana and Parmeet got married in 1992 and have two sons - Aaryamann and Ayushmaan. Recently, on The Kapil Sharma Show, she revealed that they kept their marriage a secret for four years, and were able to do so because social media did not exist back then. She said that his parents did not approve of her as she was an actor. However, he was determined to marry her.

Also read: After deleting tweet on farmers’ protest, Dharmendra says ‘extremely in pain to see the suffering of my farmer brothers’

Archana recalled getting married in the middle of one of her shoots and hiding the news from everyone. She shared that she got a call from her hairdresser, even as she was getting married.

Currently, Archana is seen as a recurring guest on The Kapil Sharma Show, hosted by actor-comedian Kapil Sharma. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the show is being filmed without a live studio audience.

Kapil often makes jokes at Archana’s expense on the show. Referring to the same, she shared a behind-the-scenes video from the sets and wrote in an Instagram post, “@kapilsharma I keep giving you SCOPE to maaro punches on me. You keep giving me Instagram content. Sauda bura nahin hai (It’s not a bad deal)!”

