Archana Puran Singh responds to woman who called her ‘show off’ for posting about humanitarian gestures

Updated: May 12, 2020 17:51 IST

Celebrities have been giving back in a big way during the coronavirus crisis and Archana Puran Singh is no different. In a new Instagram post, she shared that she has been sponsoring ration for those hit by the pandemic and unable to afford the basic necessities.

Archana thanked her local ration shop owner Mohan and driver Dinesh for assisting with her efforts, and urged people to help the needy in any way that they could. While many lauded her for doing her bit for the underprivileged, an Instagram user called her a ‘show off’ for making her humanitarian gestures public.

“Show off karne chale aate hai (Look at her showing off),” the user wrote. Archana told the user that she should help others ‘instead of posting negative comments’. “How SAD you feel this way. I feel very bad for you. Hope you find enough goodness in your heart to RECOGNIZE goodness. And to follow their example. Not just me, but millions are helping others. Please help them instead of posting negative comments,” she replied.

The user claimed that she is also helping the needy but does not feel the need to post about it on social media. She wrote, “@archanapuransingh tum help karo bhen hum krte hai prr post nahi krte tumhre trah (You go ahead and help, sister. We also help but don’t post about it on social media like you).”

“Agar itni acchayi hai ki aap logon ki madad kar rahe hain toh bahut acchha hai. Lekin aap khud post nahin karte... toh doosron ke post par NEGATIVE kyun post karte hain? Yahan bhi wohi acchhayi dikha deejiye. Toh yakeen ho Jaye ki aap wakai mein humse BAHUT zyada acchhe hain (If you are so good that you are helping others, that is fantastic. But if you don’t post yourself then why do you post NEGATIVE comments on other people’s posts? Please show your goodness here as well. Then I will believe that you are indeed MUCH better than us).”

Photo: Screenshot

Photo: Screenshot

Photo: Screenshot

Archana then concluded by saying that helping the underprivileged is great, but claiming that one way of helping is better than the other, is not.

Currently, Archana is quarantining at their Madh Island bungalow with her family, including husband Parmeet Sethi and sons Aaryamann and Ayushmaan. She is a part of The Kapil Sharma Show, which has temporarily stopped production, owing to the nationwide lockdown.

