Arti Singh reveals the kind of man she wants to marry, fans think Sidharth Shukla fits description

tv

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 17:03 IST

Television actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Arti Singh shared a video from the wedding of her co-star Siddhaanth Surryavanshi and supermodel Alesia Raut. In the clip, Alesia drops a kaleera on Arti’s head during the chooda ceremony. It is believed that if the bride’s kaleera falls on your head, you are next in line to get married.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Arti wrote, “I’m always asked Kaisa ladka chahiye apko (what kind of partner do you want) by everyone and my answer is a good son ..... a good son will make a good husband. @allylovesgym @_siddhaanth_ apki shadi ka video.”

Fans felt that Arti’s Bigg Boss co-contestant Sidharth Shukla matches the description given by her and expressed their support for ‘SidArti’. One Instagram user wrote, “I wish Sid se apki shadi ho (I wish you get married to Sid).” Another commented, “Ye log SIDNAAZ and SIDRA kite rhte jaenge our shadi sidharth ki Arti se ho jaegi (These people will keep rooting for SidNaaz and SidRa but he will end up marrying Arti)....SIDARTI IS THE ENDGAME...WAIT AND WATCH!!! Love is in the air…”

Sidharth, who lost his father at a young age, shares a close relationship with his mother. Their bond was for all to see when she came inside the Bigg Boss 13 house to meet him.

Incidentally, not only fans but even Arti’s sister-in-law Kashmera Shah felt that she and Sidharth would make a great couple. In fact, when Kashmera went on the show, she told Arti that Sidharth would be a perfect husband to her as he was protective and loyal.

Arti dismissed it and told Kashmera, “No. Seriously, no. Ladka accha hai, friend hai but humara temperament match nahi karta (He is a nice guy and a friend but our temperaments do not match).”

